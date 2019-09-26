Jihad Bride Shamima Begum says she now hates ISIS and wants to come home

ISIS bride Shamima Begum has said her "mental health is not the best" and she needs therapy after all her children died. In a new interview, Shamima said the people she is living with "do not understand what she has been through" after being tracked down at a new Syrian camp. The teenager, originally from Bethnal Green, is not wearing a veil and has a diamante stud in her nose but refused to be photographed.

SEE ALSO :ISIS claim responsibility for Kabul wedding suicide bombing which killed 63

Begum, 20, was one of three schoolgirls to have fled London to join ISIS fighters in Syria in 2015. She hasn't spoken to her family since she left home and says they are angry at her for leaving and for speaking to the media. It is claimed she served in the Islamic State's "morality police", stitched suicide bombers' vents and actively tried to recruit other women to join the jihadist group, before the caliphate's collapse. She now wants to return home and stand trial in the UK.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

After she resurfaced at a refugee camp in February, she was stripped of her British citizenship by Home Secretary at the time, Sajid Javid - a decision her family appealed. Her son, Jarrah, died days later.

SEE ALSO :Hong Kong readies for more mass protests after huge, peaceful rally

Now, seven months later, she has been tracked down to a new camp in Syria, whose name can loosely be translated as Camp Sunshine. She shares a tent with a Canadian woman who is 30 years older than her and they have a TV where they can watch the news and even some movies - including the new Men in Black and Spider Man movies. Shamima says watching TV is a form of escape for her and she also spends her time listening to pop music. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Shamima said she "hates the Dawla [the name for IS] so much". She also said no one from the UK has spoken to her for six months.

SEE ALSO :Talks on county money end as MPs shout at each other

"I have no real friends," she said. "I have lost all friends who came with me. Now I do not have anyone. "My mental health situation is not the best. My physical health is OK, I am still young and do not get sick. That is not my problem. Mentally, though, I am in a really bad way. I need therapy to deal with my grief. It is so hard. I have lost all my children. "None of the people I am living with in here know what I have experienced. They are not like my school friends who I could always talk to. They do not understand what I have been through." She added that there is no mental health provision, as in other camps, so she has been offered no psychiatric help. After her citizenship was revoked, authorities in Bangladesh, where it was thought she may be able to claim citizenship, said she would not be able to enter the country.

SEE ALSO :Cash crisis talks abort again

Begum's father, Ahmed Ali, said his 19-year-old daughter should face justice in Britain despite previously appearing to back the removal of her citizenship. The teenager, who married Dutch IS fighter Yago Riedijk, had two older children who both died. In her first interview earlier this year, she said she didn't regret joining ISIS and said seeing her first severed head didn't faze her at all. Earlier this month, sources refuted claims Begum had been secretly flown back to the UK amid pressures from European counterparts.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.