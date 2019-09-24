UK Supreme Court rules PM Johnson's suspension of parliament was unlawful
SEE ALSO :Sixty Labour MPs want to back Tory rebels to bring down Boris Johnson“Parliament has not been prorogued. This is the unanimous judgment of all 11 justices,” Hale said. “It is for parliament, and in particular the speaker and the lords speaker, to decide what to do next.” Parliament was suspended, or prorogued in the British jargon, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 14. The prorogation was approved by Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s politically neutral head of state, acting on the advice of the prime minister as she is required to do under the country’s complex, uncodified constitution.
