S.African army to stay longer in gang hotspots -Ramaphosa
SEE ALSO :Ramaphosa asks court to seal certain documents in legal battle“Members of the regular and reserve forces of the SANDF will undertake operations in cooperation with the police, and will support the prevention and combating of crime,” Ramaphosa said in a statement extending the mission for six months. The original deployment of the national defence force was for a period of two months ending Sept. 16. The Western Cape provincial government had written to the minister of defence earlier this month requesting that the army deployment to support “Operation Lockdown” be extended.
