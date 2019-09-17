Award-winning teacher Peter Tabichi on meeting US President Trump
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.On the other hand, President Trump, appreciated his efforts in teaching and emerging top in the 2019 Global Teacher award. “He told me he was very happy and that I was the only global teacher winner he has met. He did not ask many questions but asked how Africa and Kenya were doing,” Tabichi said. The stay at the White House, would last an hour, a moment Tabichi said, ‘all looked like a dream’. “It was the best moment, a special day too,” he recalled. On Monday, Tabichi also toured Google offices in the legendary Silicon Valley. As an educator, he said he shared stories on homegrown solutions and technologies learners in Kenya and Africa are coming up with. He also told the Standard that he is set to attend other high-level engagements including the United Nations General Assembly set for today, Tuesday in New York. In his line-up this year, Tabichi is also set to attend meetings in Paris, Armenia, London, Dubai and Las Vegas. In the UN general meeting, Tabichi will recite the Prayer of St Francis during the opening session. "I will be conducting special prayers to usher in the start of the general session," he said. “All meetings are themed on education and much of this year is really backed up with travelling,” he said, His projects, which he had lined up after his win, he says, will kick off early next year.
