New York to ban flavored e-cigarettes after illnesses, deaths
SEE ALSO :Trial for men accused of plotting September 11 attacks set for 2021Investigators are still trying to understand what causes the illnesses. Meanwhile, health officials have warned people against buying vaping products on the street or using marijuana-derived oil. They have said people should avoid inhaling vitamin E acetate, an ingredient found in some vaping products. In New York, the state’s health commissioner, Howard Zucker, will formally ban flavored e-cigarettes besides tobacco and menthol during an emergency meeting of the state’s Public Health and Health Planning Council this week, Cuomo said. Under state law, the council can vote to issue or amend certain regulations affecting public health.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.New York would be only the second state in the nation to introduce such a ban. Michigan did so earlier this month. On Wednesday, the Trump administration announced plans to remove all flavored e-cigarettes from store shelves. Sales of e-cigarettes are banned in New York to people under 18 years old, an age that will rise to 21 in November. Cuomo said he has told state police to increase enforcement against sales to underage people.
