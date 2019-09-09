Ndindi Nyoro arrested, taken to Murang'a police station

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro (pictured) has been arrested and taken to Murang'a police station. His lawyer and Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata said the MP will be charged in court on Tuesday with incitement and resisting arrest. He is accused of assault and disrupting church service, Murang'a County CID boss Julius Rutere has said.

Rutere earlier told Nyoro to present himself to the nearest police station over the Gitui Church incident. On Sunday night, the MP was holed inside Royal Media Services offices from 9.30pm, evading arrest. He went to RMS's Inooro TV for a show that was to end at 9pm.

A few minutes to midnight, he is said to have sneaked out. Nyoro and Maina Kamanda (nominated MP) clashed at Gitui Catholic Church in Kiharu, leading to chaotic scenes that prematurely stopped the service.

The Kiharu lawmaker is reported to have assaulted a police officer and resisted arrest. MPs present to support him at the RMS Kilimani offices included Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Alice Wahome and Kimani Ichungwa. Murkomen said IG Hillary Mutyambai should be held liable for persecution of politicians perceived to be supporting Deputy President William Ruto. The service at the Catholic church in Murang'a was disrupted after the two clashed over protocol. The two legislators traded accusations as they differed over who should invite the present leaders to address the congregation.

The exchange was a replay of the supremacy battle between the Kieleweke and Tangatanga political factions.

