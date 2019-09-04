Soar Africa summit begins with useful tips from TD Jakes, KCB boss Oigara

KCB CEO Joshua Oigara during a press briefing on Soar Africa at Kempinski Hotel, Nairobi

Entrepreneurship has been the keyword in most forums where business opportunities in Kenya are discussed.Soar Africa leadership and Entrepreneurship Summit, which will be held in Nairobi on 5th and 6th September 2019. The events media sponsor is the Standard Group Plc. On Thursday 5, September, there will be a Soar Fireside Chat Dinner at 6 pm. This is a reception dinner in honour of TD James and Strive Masiyiwa - headline speakers of the Summit that will be held on Friday 6, September at the Kasarani Indoor Arena. Bishop TD Jakes who arrived in the country yesterday will be the keynote speakers alongside Econet Group Chairman Strive Masiyiwa and Head of Facebook Africa Nunu Ntshingilia.

American pastor, author and filmmaker Thomas Dexter Jakes during a press briefing on Soar Africa at Kempinski Hotel, Nairobi

At a press briefing held at Kempinski Hotel, Nairobi, KCB CEO Joshua Oigara said that his organisation is keen on changing lives and also transforming the continent. “Soar Africa is the beginning of a movement that is very important to us,” Oigara said. The KCB boss said people in developing countries are good at blaming others for their woes. It is about time that the private sector stood up to impact on the lives of the common African man, Oigara noted. ‘’ Solutions to our problems will come from the younger minds,’’ he said.American pastor, author and filmmaker Thomas Dexter Jakes said he was elated to be back in the country after more than 10 years. “I love this county and its people. It is wonderful to be back” TD Jakes said. Jakes revealed that he was first the CEO of TD Jakes Enterprises before becoming a pastor of the Potter's House. ‘’TD Jakes Enterprises has all along been a part and parcel of Potter’s House,’’ Jakes said. Jakes said he understands how start-up businesses work, how to survive and also how to bring like-minded firms into partnerships around sections with common goals to improve lives. “I have authored a book called Soar and I am delighted to participate in the Soar Africa forum” said Jakes. In his trademark powerful voice, Jakes did not hesitate to link entrepreneurship to spirituality, saying “building businesses is also part of spirituality. I look forward to engage in a conversation that will help in growing Kenya” Soar Africa is a premier leadership and entrepreneurship summit which aims at creating a progressive and thought-provoking platform to inspire economic progress for Africa. The summit aims at curating unique themes through renowned keynote speakers form the public and private sector.

