27 constituencies likely to be scrapped after census

According to a report made by Andrew Ligale-chaired Interim Independent Boundaries Review Commission, which identified the present constituencies in 2010, a constituency should have an average of 133,138 people. The figure, referred to as population quota, was arrived at after dividing the total population, which was slightly over 38,000,000, as at 2009 with the 290 constituencies. Article 89 of the constitution on the delimitation of electoral units notes ‘…boundaries of each constituency shall be such that the number of inhabitants in the constituency is, as nearly as possible, equal to the population quota’.

SEE ALSO :Garissa MCAs want census date changed

It, however, allows for a constituency to be less or more than the quota on special occasions based on geographical features and urban centres; community of interest, historical, economic and cultural ties; and means of communication. It is through this provision that constituencies were grouped into four; cities whose population is allowed at 40 per cent greater than the population quota, rural areas at 30 per cent more, those permitted at 30 per cent less than the population quota and sparsely populated areas allowed at 40 per cent less than population quota. In 2009, some 27 constituencies were allowed to exist despite not meeting their various population quotas of 93,196.6 and 79,882.8. The 27 constituencies are in the spotlight once more as new regulations will dictate that a constituency should be a minimum of about 170,000 people (Quota arrived at from the projection that the the population has grown to 50 million). Most of them could still fail to achieve the minimum.

SEE ALSO :KNBS: All set for national census starting August 24

The constituencies with their population as at 2009 include; Lamu East (18,841) Lamu West (82,698) Mvita (75,153) Voi (86,801)

SEE ALSO :Trump may face more court battles over giving citizenship data to states

Wundanyi (58,600) Mwatate (75,591) Galole (60,866) Bura (82,454) Isiolo South (43,110)

SEE ALSO :Maeneo bunge 27 yatakayouliwa na sense

Samburu East (59,094) Laisamis (65,669) North Horr (75,196) Saku (46,502) Kilome (87,864) Mukurweini (83,932) Mbeere North (89,037). Other constituencies include; Mathioya (88,219) Ndaragwa (92,626), Budalang’i (66,723), Vihiga (91,616), Othaya (87,374), Mathioya (88,219), Kangema (76,988), Marakwet East (78,749), Keiyo North (73,715), Tetu (78,320) and Mogotio (60,959).

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.