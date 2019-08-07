Wanyama moves to court to sue Kenyan firm for violating image rights
Reports claim Wanyama feels the tweet was never meant to wish the Harambee Stars good luck but to promote Menengai Oil’s business. He feels the use of his image without his consent has infringed on his personality and image rights. More to follow…
If you believe it, you can do it. We at Menengai would like to wish our boys all the best in the #AfricaCupOfNations. From #TheHeartOfGoodLiving, we believe in you! pic.twitter.com/yc4iyuwNtI— Menengai Group (@MenengaiOil) June 21, 2019
