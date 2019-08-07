Wanyama moves to court to sue Kenyan firm for violating image rights

Victor Wanyama in action during training in Egypt [Courtesy]

Menengai Oil's tweet [Courtesy]

If you believe it, you can do it. We at Menengai would like to wish our boys all the best in the #AfricaCupOfNations. From #TheHeartOfGoodLiving, we believe in you! pic.twitter.com/yc4iyuwNtI — Menengai Group (@MenengaiOil) June 21, 2019

Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder and Harambee Stars captain Victor Mugubi Wanyama on Wednesday, August 7, moved to court to lament about the use of his image against his will.Wanyama is said to be suing Menengai Oil Refineries Limited for using his image in a tweet on June 21. This was the day the Africa Cup of Nations kicked off in Egypt. “If you believe it, you can do it, we at the Menengai would like to wish our boys all the best in the Africa Cup of Nations,” read Menengai Oil’s tweet.Reports claim Wanyama feels the tweet was never meant to wish the Harambee Stars good luck but to promote Menengai Oil’s business. He feels the use of his image without his consent has infringed on his personality and image rights. More to follow…

