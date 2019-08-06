Taliban denounce Afghan election, warn that rallies face attack
SEE ALSO :Taliban kills eight poll commission staff in south Afghanistan-officialsPresident Ashraf Ghani is widely expected to win a second term and has insisted the vote must go ahead as scheduled. The U.S.-trained former World Bank official came to power in 2014 after winning a bitterly disputed election marred by accusations of cheating. The Taliban said their fighters would block the vote and warned of attacks. “To prevent losses ... from being incurred by our fellow compatriots, they must stay away from gatherings and rallies that could become potential targets,” the militants said. Ghani’s office, responding to the threat, said the people had the right to choose their leader and the government was ready to hold a transparent election across the country.
SEE ALSO :At least 11 dead in Taliban attack on Afghan police HQ“They should show peace through their actions and not threaten people,” the office said. Ghani and his government are not involved in the peace talks because the Taliban refuse to deal with a government they say is a U.S. puppet. Ghani’s running mate, who last week survived a militant suicide attack on his Kabul office, condemned the Taliban as “sham Afghans”. “They are created and backed to suppress a nation, bring about medieval system in the name of religion to feed the greedy beast of Pakistani establishment,” Amrullah Saleh said on Twitter. Saleh, a former intelligence chief, is a fierce critic of Pakistan, which many Afghans accuse of backing the Taliban. Pakistan denies that.
SEE ALSO :Female suicide bomber kills eight in northwest PakistanPROGRESS ON PACT
SEE ALSO :At least five killed as three blasts rock KabulThe Taliban said they were expecting a positive outcome within days. “Extraordinary progress has been made,” said Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the Taliban political office in Qatar. Shaheen said “a complete Islamic system” had been the goal over 40 years of war and the question of elections would be discussed in so-called intra-Afghan dialogue, which is meant to take place after a deal is struck with the United States. Despite the talks, there has been no let-up in violence. Two people were killed and seven were wounded in a bomb attack on a government vehicle in Kabul on Tuesday, authorities said. Four people were killed and 25 wounded in a bomb blast in the western city of Herat on Monday, provincial authorities said. Islamic State militants claimed responsibility on their Amaq news agency.
We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.