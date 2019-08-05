DP Ruto calls for Jubilee Party unity

DP William Ruto joins dancers at St Mary's Catholic Church in Murang'a during a fundraiser. [DPPS]

Deputy President William Ruto has called on Jubilee leaders to stop creating factions within the party.The DP who was speaking yesterday at St Mary Cathedral in Kiharu Constituency in Murang’a County where he was the chief guest at a fundraiser, said he was a loyal assistant to President Uhuru Kenyatta that there was no rift between them. Ruto said Jubilee party was focused on development and national cohesion. “The only way we can change this country is to focus on working on development projects, all this political talk and factions emerging will not help this country,” he said.

SEE ALSO :Ruto: Central does not owe me a political debt

He said Jubilee had reached out to Opposition leader Raila Odinga and other leaders as part of promoting national cohesion and unity. “I want to ask Jubilee leaders to stop forming political factions to fight each other because this is dividing the party. We have one leader in President Kenyatta and one agenda,”he said.

No split

The DP insisted that there was no split in the party and that it was still united under a common goal of development. “My tour in the countryside is to ensure government projects are completed without fail as part of government agenda to transform the nation,” said Ruto. During fundraiser, MPs Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Anthony Kiai (Mukurwe ini), Faith Gitau (Nyandarua) Wangui Ngirichi (Kirinyaga County) and Mary Waithira (Maragua) voiced support for Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

SEE ALSO :I run the government when Uhuru is away, Ruto tells critics

Mr Nyoro set the ball rolling, declaring that Ruto mentored him politically. “We have a clear objective that come 2022 our DP will receive backing from Mt Kenya region to enable him succeed Uhuru, ” said Mr Nyoro. Maragua MP Mary Waithera said Ruto and Uhuru were still friends and that the public should not be misled otherwise by politicians. “The projects initiated by the Government are those that DP Ruto visits to inspect to ensure they are completed to benefit Kenyans,” she said.

Selfish reasons

Her Kandara counterpart, Alice Wahome who chairs a political caucus dubbed ‘Inua Mama’ accused some leaders of attempting to divide the ruling party for selfish reasons.

SEE ALSO :MPs root for Muturi in 2022 race

“Ruto has demonstrated his ability to serve Kenyans and takes instructions from the President,” she said. Tetu MP Gichuhi Mwangi said the succession politics currently being witnessed in the country were similar to what retired President Daniel Moi experienced when he deputised Mzee Jomo Kenyatta. “Moi ignored the sideshows created by those opposed to him and in 1978 took over the leadership mantle,” he said. In the fundraising, Ruto contributed Sh1 Million and a similar amount from the President.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.