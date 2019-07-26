Snake chases lawmakers from Nigerian state Parliament
"That chamber is no longer safe for legislative business and because of that, we decided to adjourn indefinitely. The house will be going on an indefinite recess," Omole said. He said lawmakers would not return until a proper fumigation of the complex was done. This was the first time a snake was known to have made an appearance in the assembly floor, though there have been complaints of rodents and reptiles in the bushes around the complex. Omole did not say what type of snake caused Thursday's disturbance. Nigeria has many snakes, including venomous vipers, spitting cobras and puff adders.
According to a 2001 study published in the African Journal of Medicine and Medical Sciences, nearly 500 people per 100,000 of the population are bitten by snakes in Nigeria on average per year. One in eight die. Most people are bitten while farming, herding, or walking through bushy areas. Fewer than 10 percent of Nigeria's snake bite victims access a hospital for treatment.
