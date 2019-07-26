Endorsement: So much ado about Uhuru 2022 pick

Deputy President William Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta. [Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has again stirred the debate on who he will support in the 2022 election race to succeed him.“Ule atachaguliwa, atachaguliwa,” he said in Ruiru. [Whoever will be chosen, will be chosen.] The President was in Ruiru to open a Sh20 billion Bidco Industrial Park. The candidate supported by the outgoing President is bound to have an immense following. However, it is not a guarantee that they will win.

SEE ALSO :Kiswahili-speaking US ambassador McCarter turns to Sheng to fight graft

In 2002, President Daniel Moi endorsed Uhuru Kenyatta, but he did not win. He lost the race to Mwai Kibaki, who was in the same camp with Raila Odinga. If Uhuru does not pick Deputy President William Ruto, he will not be making history. Moi did not endorse deputies Musalia Mudavadi or Prof George Saitoti. At the time, Moi said the Vice President is his friend, but leadership is not about friendship. He was referring to Saitoti.

SEE ALSO :I run the government when Uhuru is away, Ruto tells critics

President Kibaki maintained the same tune and did not endorse Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka in 2012. But Uhuru’s statement on whoever will be chosen, will be chosen, may be taken to mean, whoever he chooses, will be chosen. Meaning, whoever he endorses will carry the day in the 2022 race.In the same endorsement breath, Uhuru in November 2018 said he will be actively involved in what will happen after his retirement. “They think because Uhuru is going home in 2022, he will not have a word on what will happen. I am telling them when the right time comes, I will have something to say,” the President told a rally in Nyeri town.

SEE ALSO :Switch to new currency could be exercise in futility

“Some think I have kept quiet because I am not capable of talking politics. I am still a politician. They will be shocked when that time comes, but for now I want to concentrate on delivering my pledges to Kenyans.” Uhuru has remained non-committal on his 2022 pick, with many suspecting he may be planning something with Raila. Talks of a referendum are rife, with Ruto's camp feeling it is a well hatched plan to elbow him out of the 2022 race. Many have also criticised Ruto for early campaigns, saying Kenyans are more concerned about service delivery rather than who will be the next leaders.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be treated with the confidentiality that they deserve.