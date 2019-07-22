DP Ruto: Assassination subject is a discussion between me and the President

Deputy President William Ruto avoids giving his side of the story on assassination claims. Photo: Standard.

Deputy President William Ruto has for the first time commented on allegations of his assassination.Speaking to K24 Punchline show, the DP, however, avoided giving a clear answer on the matter. When asked whether there were forces within the government that are planning to execute him, the DP said the matter is private between him and President Uhuru. "The matter that you have asked is something I have discussed with my boss and it is not for public discussion," he answered.

Despite being the second in command and having millions of followers, that is if the previous elections is anything to go by, DP Ruto kept Kenyans in the dark on his position on the matter. He shunned away from giving a clear answer on when he held discussions with the President on the subject. He did not also confirm whether additional security had been added to his entourage and referred the question to his head of security. About the findings of the ongoing investigations on the assassination claims, the DP said he had no qualms having the rule of law taking its course. "We are in a country that is based on the rule of law. I guess every citizen must be held to account legally and constitutionally for whatever they say and whatever actions they carry out," said the DP.

In June, four Cabinet Secretaries were summoned over plan to execute the DP. The four were accused of holding meetings at La Mada hotel to plan the DP's execution. ICT CS Joe Mucheru, his Health counterpart Sicily Kariuki, Trade & Industrialization CS Peter Munya presented themselves at Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in honour of the summon. James Machariah alleged to be among the four was not present and neither did he appear later. Munya who spoke on behalf of the three confirmed that they had appeared at the DCI over assassination plot against the DP. The CS said they could not record a statement since the complainant, the DP, had not recorded a statement as required by law.

The CSs, however, rubbished the allegations and said their meeting was not held for the purposes of planning to kill anyone.

