Girl, 10, starved to death and set on fire in bin by evil stepmother
Her depraved planWhen police arrived at the apartment, they were horrified to find a galvanised steel dustbin outside with the partly burnt body of a young girl – Emani. What horror had happened in the Moss home? Eman was arrested. Tiffany had fled to her mum’s but was tracked down and arrested too. At first, Eman said Emani had died from ingesting chemicals and, rather than reporting her death and getting into trouble, they had tried to cover up the accident. But his story made no sense. At the time of her death, Emani weighed just 32lbs (2st 4lb), the average weight of a toddler – she was severely malnourished. Eman’s story changed. He said his wife had called him on 28 October to say Emani was dead. Their neglect meant that she’d literally starved to death in her bed. Eman claimed he wanted to call 911 but he went along with Tiffany’s depraved plan to cover up the death and allege that she’d run away. They hid Emani’s body in their computer room and carried on with their lives as normal. Tiffany was still on probation for hurting Emani and knew she risked losing her two biological children if word got out that Emani had died. Eman said Tiffany had suggested they ‘cremate’ her remains. Eman went out and bought a steel can, bin bags, charcoal and lighter fluid. They drove Emani’s body to a rural area on 1 November, and even took their two other children.
Sickened to the coreThey bent Emani’s body – that was stiff from rigor mortis – crunching her bones in order to get her inside the barrel. They sprinkled lighter fluid inside and set the body alight. Eman said they watched the flames for ‘five minutes’ before realising that the fire wouldn’t burn her remains. So they took Emani’s body back home until Eman’s guilt got the better of him the following day and he told authorities. Tiffany and Eman were charged with murder. When details of what happened to Emani reached the press, the community were sickened to the core. Many questions were asked about how it had been allowed to happen. How had no one helped Emani? Eman agreed to testify against his wife and, in 2015, he pleaded guilty to felony murder and was sentenced to life in prison. At Tiffany’s trial this year, she declined a lawyer and acted in her own defence but didn’t testify, gave no statements and called no witnesses. She said she believed God would help her through. It was a harrowing trial with jurors subjected to traumatic images and details. The prosecution said Tiffany had starved her stepdaughter to death. The prosecution said she was angry with the child for getting her fired, and annoyed that she had to care for a child she didn’t want. ‘This is a case of Cinderella gone horribly wrong,’ the prosecution said. ‘In this case, there won’t be any glass slipper, there won’t be any handsome prince, this is a case where you only have the evil stepmother.' 'As a result of that, a 10-year-old child is starved to death while her own children remained healthy and happy.’ Eman – who was still married to Tiffany – testified against his wife. He said his wife and daughter had a ‘love-hate relationship and could not get along’. He admitted things had got tougher after the abuse case, with Tiffany angry at young Emani for getting her into trouble. Eman testified that in the days before his daughter died, she’d had a seizure – likely from severe starvation. Tiffany said they couldn’t take her to the doctor because she was too thin, so they put her in bed, where she died. When Eman was asked why he hadn’t called 911, he replied, ‘I was trying to fix a problem that couldn’t be fixed.’ Eman said Tiffany had wanted to bury the body but he’d said no. They’d attempted to cremate Emani, then finally he called 911 saying he was unable to live with the guilt. But his words were empty when the sickening details of Emani’s horrific end continued to be heard in court. Jurors covered their mouths as Eman described ‘cracking’ his daughter’s bones to get her body inside the steel bin. Medical experts told of how Emani wasted away without food or water, laying in her own waste because she was too weak to move. The jury were shown upsetting autopsy photos and told how Tiffany was able to look after her biological children but not Emani because she wasn’t deemed worthy enough. ‘She was nothing,’ the prosecution said, describing how Tiffany saw Emani. ‘She was a nuisance, she was ugly, she was a pain, she was disposable, she was trash.’ Jurors cried during closing arguments as they heard how Emani Moss ‘lived with the evils of this world’.
Horribly let downTiffany, 36, was found guilty of murder, child cruelty, and concealing a murder and in April this year was sentenced to death. She became the only female on death row in the state of Georgia but showed no reaction to the news and declined to speak. If given a lethal injection, she will be only the third woman executed in the state’s history. The planned date for her execution has been and gone due to the automatic appeals. There continue to be questions raised about how no one saved Emani. Her grandmother, Robin Moss, has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Family and Children’s Services. She said they were alerted to the neglect of Emani and didn’t follow it up. Her school reported neglect too. The only thing for certain was that young Emani was horribly let down. She spent so much of her short life without love, but in death, she has the sympathy of the whole of America.
For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman