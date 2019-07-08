Kibicho rubbishes Ruto assassination plot claims

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho(C) accompanied by Water PS. Joseph Irungu(R) addressing the media after launching Water project for APs houses in Shauri Moyo Estate, Nairobi on Monday July, 8. 2019. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has rubbished claims of an assassination plot on Deputy President William Ruto as "imaginations."Kibicho’s name has featured prominently in allegations that four CSs met at a Nairobi Hotel to plot the assassination of Ruto. The CSs have denied the allegations. Speaking to the media for the first time since the claims surfaced, Kibicho said that an official complaint was yet to be recorded and if it was it would be handled according to the law. "I would be very reserved in responding to useless and baseless allegations because they're under police investigations. We are really credited with some intelligence; we have some brains better than what we are hearing. It’s unfortunate that our country can occupy space and space of our media talking about imaginations," he said.

SEE ALSO :What you need to have for Huduma Namba registration

"You know I hear assassination claims, who has complained? I am yet to hear someone who has complained,” said Kibicho. “I think it's better we stop creating things that don't exist the moment that we have a claim like that that is formalized and not in public barazas then it's dealt with in accordance with the law," added the Interior PS. Kibicho said that the Interior Ministry would not be distracted and would continue providing security to Kenyans and spearheading the implementation of development projects across the country. “We’ll continue providing security to Kenyans … the security that creates an environment that invites even foreign investment to the country and I don't think the bickering seems to be helping anybody,” said Kibicho. The assassination plot have seen Dennis Itumbi, a senior official in the Presidency, arrested in connection with authoring a letter directed to the president claiming that that four CSs including Peter Munya (Trade), Sicily Kariuki (Health) and Joe Mucheru (ICT) had met at a La Mada Hotel to plot the assassination of the Deputy President.

SEE ALSO :When rumours almost stalled Huduma Namba project

Itumbi appeared in court last week and claimed he had video and audio evidence of the assassination plot. Kibicho also hit out at a section of politicians who criticized the Jubilee government over alleged extrajudicial killings. Over the weekend Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, during the burial of former ward representative Benson Kaptire, claimed that he had been assassinated due to his stand on banditry attacks. Kibicho condemned political interference even before investigations by police started when crimes were committed. “We must be a country that is led by logic and facts … This political interference that we have continued to see being exerted on our officers govt officers I think it’s just unfortunate,” he said.

SEE ALSO :Team to plan local trips by State officers after DP hitch

Kibicho was speaking at Shauri Moyo Administration Police Camp where he presided over the commissioning of a Sh5million borehole water project. Also present at the function was Water PS Joseph Irungu, Athi Water Services Board CEO Mwangi Thuita among other senior police officers.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman