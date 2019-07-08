Man set to be first black African in space dies in road crash
SEE ALSO :African leaders to meet SA officials over xenophobic attacksSon of a school cleaner and auto tool maker in Soshanguve township near Pretoria, his win was a source of national pride and had neighbours congratulating him for putting South Africa’s townships on the “galactic map”. He spent a week at the Kennedy Space Academy in Florida where he skydived and undertook air combat and G-force training. While there he met and posed for pictures with US astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who was the second man to set foot on the moon after Neil Armstrong as part of the 1969 Apollo 11 space mission. Maseko was originally expected to fly in 2015 but no firm plans for his trip had been made public at the time of his death.
For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman