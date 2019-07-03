Ipsos: Circulating opinion poll is fake

The screenshot of the circulated opinion poll chart disowned by Ipsos. [Courtesy]

Opinion polling body Ipsos has said that the opinion poll result circulating in social media platforms detailing results of preferred candidates in 2022 presidential election is fake.In a statement released to newsrooms on Wednesday evening, Ipsos Managing Director Aggrey Oriwo said that circulated opinion poll which ranks Kenyan political leaders is not their product. He said: “I refer to the alleged Ipsos false poll circulating today, 3rd July 2019, on social media platforms, purporting to rank preferred presidential candidates for 2022.” “The above poll is fabricated. Ipsos did not at any time conduct or release such a poll as has been falsely reported.”

Oriwo said that Ipsos was disassociating with the poll results and was open to give respones to any questions should any one come forward. In the past couple of days, a poll result chart branded with colours and imprints of Ipsos has been circulated in social media platforms by various bloggers and users. The poll, which has been disowned by Ipsos, indicated that Deputy President William Ruto was the leading as the preferable candidate in 2022 presidential race with 41 per cent. It showed that Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko came second with 31 per cent, ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi with 15 per cent, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka with 7 per cent lastly Baringo Senator Gedion Moi with 3 per cent. The said poll however did not indicate when and where it was conducted. It also failed to disclose who funded the research and the sample size.

