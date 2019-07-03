Collapsed wall kills 22 in Mumbai monsoon chaos

Rescue workers use dogs to search for survivors at the site of a deadly wall collapse in a Mumbai slum, where scores of people were also injured. [AFP]

A wall collapsed and killed at least 22 people in Mumbai on Tuesday as the heaviest monsoon rains in a decade brought chaos to India's financial capital and surrounding areas.Scores more were injured when the structure came down at nighttime in a slum, said Tanaji Kamble, a disaster management spokesman for Mumbai's local authority. By late Tuesday one more person had succumbed to injuries, increasing the previous death toll of 21, the Press Trust of India reported. The tragedy came during heavy rains which lashed the teeming coastal city of 20 million residents for a second consecutive day, bringing it to a virtual standstill.

Authorities declared Tuesday a public holiday and advised all residents to stay indoors. Schools and colleges were closed while more than 100 flights were either cancelled or diverted from Mumbai airport. The airport's main runway was shut after a SpiceJet plane carrying 167 passengers and crew overshot it shortly before midnight Monday. "Currently secondary runway is in use, our team is trying their best to bring the main runway back in operation and this may take up to 48 hrs," the airport tweeted. According to Skymet Weather, a private weather-tracking agency, large swathes of Mumbai received around 350 millimetres (13 inches) of rain overnight into Tuesday morning, the most in a decade. The deluge left low-lying areas submerged.

"Everything around us is flooded. It's scary and the problem persists every year despite government promises," Vishal Agawane, a 32-year-old resident of the Dharavi slum, told AFP. Around 1,000 people living close to the city's Mithi river were evacuated to higher ground as it threatened to burst its banks, said Kamble, the disaster management spokesman. Waterlogged tracks disrupted train services on Mumbai's colonial-era rail network, a lifeline for the city's population, while motorists were seen pushing cars through flooded streets. Rescuers sifted through the debris of the collapsed wall in Mumbai's north, hoping to find more survivors.The dead included a 10-year-old girl, who was trapped alive under the debris for hours before rescuers pulled out her body in a 12-hour unsuccessful operation. A local rescue volunteer earlier in the day told the NDTV channel that they heard the girl crying in pain and begging for water. Building collapses are common during the monsoon, when dilapidated structures buckle under the weight of continuous rain. Three people, including a toddler, were also killed Tuesday in Thane district, which borders Mumbai, when a wall collapsed at a school. Two waiters were electrocuted after rainwater gushed into a restaurant and came in contact with a live wire in Thane. Another person was critically injured. And six labourers died near the western city of Pune, 150 kilometres (around 100 miles) from Mumbai, when a wall fell onto their makeshift shacks. At least 15 labourers died in a similar accident on Saturday. Mumbai's streets regularly flood during the monsoon, which runs from June until September or October, and which provides India with most of its annual rainfall. In 2005, 950 millimetres (37 inches) of rain fell on the coastal metropolis in just 24 hours, killing more than 500 people. At least 10 people died in August 2017, when intense rainfall brought the commercial hub to a virtual standstill for two days. Activists say Mumbai's susceptibility to floods has worsened in recent years due to a construction boom that is trying to keep up with the city's swelling population. Much of Mumbai's mangrove cover, which helps drain water, has been destroyed over the past decade to make way for glitzy highrises. According to various studies, anywhere between 40 to 50 percent of the city's population live in slums, which become a sea of blue tarpaulin every monsoon as residents try to keep out the rain.

