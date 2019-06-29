Buzeki meets party delegates in bid to revamp CCM
SEE ALSO :Raila allies: Ban 'Tanga Tanga' ralliesDelegates in the meeting said CCM will be the political party that will be used by Rift Valley region after United Republican Party formed by DP Ruto was collapsed to form the Jubilee Party in the run-up to the 2017 General Election. Buzeki said the party will champion unity in Rift Valley and warned a section of Jubilee politicians attempting to divide residents along tribal lines. He warned that Tangatanga and Kieleweke faction of Jubilee Party might trigger animosity among communities and urged people to join CCM, a party that champions unity among all Kenyans. “We want to warn those attempting to incite communities along tribal and clan lines in Uasin Gishu that we are saying no to disunity. They should focus on selling their agenda,” he said, threatening to name politicians fanning ethnic hate. Buzeki said Jubilee Party has failed to deliver on its pledges and is already disintegrating ahead of 2022 elections.
SEE ALSO : MP warns ‘Tanga Tanga’ and ‘Kieleweke’ against disrupting Madaraka Day fete“We elected President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy Ruto because they talked about improving health, roads and water supply, not Tangatanga and kieleweke. Elected leaders are now aligning themselves in the two factions as a scapegoat for their failure to deliver on their mandates,” Buzeki said. He told President Uhuru and DP Ruto to end the squabbles that have rocked the ruling Jubilee Party, before late.
