Buzeki meets party delegates in bid to revamp CCM

Businessman cum politician Zedekiah Bundotich also known as Buzeki. [Standard]

Shrewd businessman cum politician Zedekiah Bundotich also known as Buzeki has met a delegation of over 2,000 grassroots leaders in a move to popularise Chama Chama Mashinani (CCM) party in Rift Valley.Mr Bundotich who recently joined CCM met supporters comprising of former civic leaders, retired chiefs, elders and politicians who contested for elective seats in CCM in a daylong meeting that has set tongues wagging in Deputy President William Ruto’s home turf. The Friday meeting took place at Bundotich’s home ahead of his installation as CCM Secretary General and official opening of the party’s office in Eldoret in a ceremony that will be presided over by party leader Isaac Ruto. Buzeki contested for the Jubilee Party ticket for the Uasin Gishu gubernatorial seat but was defeated by incumbent Governor Jackson Mandago.

Delegates in the meeting said CCM will be the political party that will be used by Rift Valley region after United Republican Party formed by DP Ruto was collapsed to form the Jubilee Party in the run-up to the 2017 General Election. Buzeki said the party will champion unity in Rift Valley and warned a section of Jubilee politicians attempting to divide residents along tribal lines. He warned that Tangatanga and Kieleweke faction of Jubilee Party might trigger animosity among communities and urged people to join CCM, a party that champions unity among all Kenyans. “We want to warn those attempting to incite communities along tribal and clan lines in Uasin Gishu that we are saying no to disunity. They should focus on selling their agenda,” he said, threatening to name politicians fanning ethnic hate. Buzeki said Jubilee Party has failed to deliver on its pledges and is already disintegrating ahead of 2022 elections.

“We elected President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy Ruto because they talked about improving health, roads and water supply, not Tangatanga and kieleweke. Elected leaders are now aligning themselves in the two factions as a scapegoat for their failure to deliver on their mandates,” Buzeki said. He told President Uhuru and DP Ruto to end the squabbles that have rocked the ruling Jubilee Party, before late.

