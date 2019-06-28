All eyes on Uhuru as CSs dismiss claims of division

President Uhuru Kenyatta chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi. on August 14, 2018. [File, Standard]

Cabinet secretaries have acknowledged the distrust sowed by the storm over claims of plotting to undermine Deputy President William Ruto. They, however, sought to downplay consequences on President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration.On Monday, three CSs appeared before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over allegations of plotting to assassinate Dr Ruto. On Tuesday night, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho filed a complaint accusing the Deputy President of harassment. Attention now turns to President Kenyatta's next course of action as the chair of the Cabinet in the face of a seemingly divided Executive. CSs who spoke to The Standard yesterday in confidence downplayed any likelihood of the assassination claims featuring at the next Cabinet meeting given the formality of the session. But one vowed they would not entertain it "if it were to be dragged there by the one who raised it".

SEE ALSO :Uhuru: 'My hands are tied'

The sensitivity of the matter became evident yesterday after Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji said the DCI would invite a foreign agency to probe the issue, citing past accusations of bias against his office and DCI boss George Kinoti by Ruto. A Cabinet secretary said they had no problem among themselves, insisting it was “only one man who has a problem with some members of the Cabinet and he can choose to work with the team or leave". “The Cabinet sits with an agenda and is minuted. No one can introduce an unscheduled matter to such a meeting. We will tell him off. We know the chairman of the Cabinet and work so well under his leadership,” said the CS. The CS insisted the Cabinet works on plans from various line secretaries and the sub-committees that the President has appointed. “As far as I am concerned, there is unity and focus and there is nothing like autopilot as some people are claiming. I think the whole saga is meant to divert attention from some pressing matter facing some people. Look around and you will get an answer,” he said.

SEE ALSO :Mudavadi: Uhuru must sack CSs in graft probe

Yet another CS said while he had no issues with his colleagues, he was concerned that his loyalty was being questioned because of "where he comes from". “Personally, I have no problem with my colleagues. I know there are some of us who are viewed with suspicion on tribal alignments and loyalty to either leader,” said the CS. ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru - one of the CSs accused of plotting against the DP - said although Cabinet usually meets on Thursday's, there was no scheduled meeting yesterday. Mr Mucheru explained that the Cabinet Implementation Committee chaired by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i sits on Tuesday. “Cabinet sits on Tuesday and Thursday. There was no planned Thursday meeting this week,” Mucheru told The Standard.

SEE ALSO :There can’t be success in corruption war based on clear vigilante justice

He added: “I have no problem. I know the accusations are untrue, so I'm sleeping well at night. The 'death plot' allegations were leveled against Mucheru and his Mt Kenya colleagues Sicily Kariuki (Health), Peter Munya (Trade) and James Macharia (Transport).Yet another CS downplayed reports of any simmering rift, saying they were united even as investigations into the accusations proceeded. “The probe has nothing to do with the Cabinet. It is chaired by the President who is the boss and I don’t think such matters can feature in a high-level meeting.

SEE ALSO :Senators hit out at CSs and National Assembly

“The President knows the truth and where to raise such matters if they arise. I don’t think the Cabinet would be the best place to so, when he engages CSs and his deputy on a personal basis.” Mr Munya, in an interview with a local television station, termed the assassination claims as a spin to introduce politics "so that people think their person is being plotted against to get sympathy". “There is nothing. Why should we spend our energies thinking about this matter? It is an irrelevant issue because if you ask me, there is no plan to kill anybody,” he said. He continued: “It is not there. Everybody in their right thinking mind will know it is not there. This is the environment the President has said we should dissuade ourselves from, raising temperatures for citizens who rely on services and not politics.” Yesterday, Ruto refused to field questions on the alleged assassination plot from journalists during a briefing at his Karen residence after chairing a meeting on efforts to curb female genital mutilation. Ruto's allies have continued to demand that the four CSs accused of holding a meeting at La Mada Hotel off Thika Road to allegedly plot the DP's downfall must resign. Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) - a close ally of the DP - has insisted the matter is serious and should be thoroughly probed. While speaking on the same station, he warned that the assassination claims, if not properly addressed, can create a situation of ethnic animosity and balkanisation. “This is not just a small thing. In developed jurisdictions, Parliament would have stopped its activities and discussed this matter, including calls for forensic investigations,” Mr Murkomen said. He continued: “The issue is very serious that we should not focus on the authenticity of the letter but the authenticity of the allegations." He censured people around the presidency and the President who he claimed did not want to see the two leaders working together. “They created a story. There have been over 20 meetings with direct instructions from the Interior PS that county commissioners and commanders should not attend the DP’s functions,” said Murkomen. He cited events in Kajiado, Nyeri, Turkana, Kisii and Ndaragua, among other areas, where there have been complaints. “The officers have been publicly and actively warned not to attend. The La Mada basement meeting, where phones were confiscated and the meeting labelled secret was chaired by the same person who denied the DP security, is a matter of concern,” he claimed. But politicians from Mt Kenya rubbished the assassination claims and accused the Ruto camp of undermining Uhuru and plotting to divide the region.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman