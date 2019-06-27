What we know so far about DP Ruto assassination claims

DP Ruto at a previous function in Nyeri. [File, Standard]

An alleged letter from an unknown source dated May 30, 2019, goes viral on social media.The details of the letter showed that a meeting was convened at Hotel La Mada to deliberate how to "shore up support for the President in Mt. Kenya and its diaspora." Among other agenda was to "go on the offensive against Deputy President William Ruto." Following the alleged letter, President Uhuru instructed Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) boss George Kinoti to investigate the matter.On Monday ICT Cabinet Secretary (CS) Joe Mucheru, his Health counterpart Sicily Kariuki and Trade and Industrialization CS Peter Munya presented themselves at DCI after being summoned. Infrastructure CS James Machariah alleged to be among them was not present. Munya confirmed that the alleged letter formed the basis of them being summoned. The CSs disputed the allegations and said that their meeting was development oriented and that politicians were not part of it. The CSs did not record statements as it turned out that the complainant, DP Ruto, had not filed a complaint as per the law. On the same day, unconfirmed reports said Ruto was scheduled to meet the head of Economic Crime Unit Michael Sang but the former did not show up.Later on, MPs from the Kieleweke wing of Jubilee Party dismissed claims of an assassination plot against the DP and termed it "nonsensical." They claimed Ruto's allegations were part of a wider scheme to distract central Kenya leaders from their development agenda. They said the La mada meeting "was a result of the Naivasha and Nyeri meetings to ensure Mt Kenya gets its fair share of development projects." On a separate occasion, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot and Belgut MP Nelson Koech threatened the four CSs with censure motions.Speaking at a local television show on Tuesday morning, Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria claimed that he was the one who initiated the La mada meeting, including the choice of the hotel. The Gatundu MP said the meeting was initiated with the intention of fast-tracking development agenda of Mt Kenya region. He revealed that several leaders from the region including Senators, MPs, CS, PSs, business people and other professionals were a party to it. On the matter of development, Kuria said the Mt Kenya region will continue holding meetings to help its people without anyone dictating to them on which course to follow.On Wednesday, while speaking to a local TV, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen said he tried to ask the DP about reports saying he was being sought by the DCI but the DP played it down. He also confirmed that DP Ruto security had been beefed with extra vehicles and security personnel added to his motorcade. While having a press conference on Thursday at his Karen official Residence, the DP steered off the assassination riddle. He only talked about the launch of a grand initiative aimed at eradicating Female Genital Mutilation and early marriages.

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.