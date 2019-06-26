State House intruder Brian Bera still in hospital

University Student Brian Kibet Bera (pictured) who was reported missing is still receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), authorities have clarified. Kilimani OCPD Michael Muchiri said the Mechanical Engineering student of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) had recuperated and he will be charged soon. Kibet has been in hospital since June 10 when he was shot and injured after he jumped over the fence and brandished a knife when he was asked to surrender.

But on Tuesday, reports emerged that Brian was missing. This was after KNH Acting Chief Executive Officer Dr Evans Kamuri and a policeman attached to KNH Joseph Asugo clashed in court on his whereabouts. Kamuri and Asugo were directed to return court on July 3 by Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi for a mention to know if Kibet has been seen or rearrested. The attack Brian had outlined his intensions to storm the State House the previous day (Sunday, June 9) on his Facebook page. “Tomorrow I attack State House,” read part of his posts. He also indicated that he was fighting for what he termed as ‘land injustice’ in his home area in Trans-Nzoia County. “It is a spiritual war!” the 25-year-old, who also claimed schooling is "torture and spiritually satanic", declared on his Facebook page. The Facebook account was later deactivated. His father David Bera, in an interview with the Standard, said that the final-year mechanical engineering student has been in and out of hospital after he started exhibiting subtle signs of mental illness. “In June last year, Brian was admitted to Reale Hospital in Eldoret town for two weeks. After diagnosis, it was established that he had a brief psychotic disorder,” said Bera.

