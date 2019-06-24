U.N. rights boss says Sudan must halt repression, allow monitors access

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet speaks at a news conference after meeting with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, June 21, 2019.

Sudanese authorities must grant human rights monitors access to the country and end “repression” against protesters and the shutdown of the Internet, U.N. human rights boss Michelle Bachelet said on Monday.Bachelet, in a speech opening a three-week session of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, said that her office had reports that more than 100 protesters were killed and many more injured during an assault by security forces on a peaceful sit-in on June 3. “Hundreds of protesters may be missing,” she said.

