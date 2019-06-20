Measles kills more than Ebola in Congo
SEE ALSO :Congo Ebola spreading faster: WHOEbola has so far killed 1,390 people in Congo’s North Kivu province, the latest Congo health ministry figures show. MSF called for “a massive mobilisation of all relevant national and international organisations in order to vaccinate more children and treat patients” affected by measles. The health ministry said its vaccination campaign would target a further 1.4 million infants, and that 2.2 million had been vaccinated in April. Health officials say comprehensive vaccination programmes are the only way to prevent measles spreading out of control, but say ill-informed opposition can sometimes scupper such plans. The UN launched a campaign in April to counter a backlash against measles vaccination.
