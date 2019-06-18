Kenyans support Handshake, think Jubilee, ODM doomed

The Uhuru Kenyatta-Raila Odinga historic handshake on March 9, 2018: Eighty per cent of Kenyans support it, according to a survey by Ipsos. [File, Standard]

Eighty per cent of Kenyans support the March 2018 Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, the latest study by Ipsos Synovate has revealed.According to the study, Rift Valley (76 per cent), Central (76 per cent), and Western (75 per cent) regions registered relatively –but still high support for the reconciliation as the remaining five other regions gave resounding backing. The study reveals that those who support the newfound friendship between Mr Odinga and Mr Kenyatta cite peace and tranquility as their main reason. The study reveals 86 per cent of the respondents support of the handshake because, they believe, it has brought about peace and unity and eased political tensions in the country.

It further states: “On the other hand, the negators of the handshake claim that it has brought about political confusion (36 per cent) while 24 per cent hold that it has further weakened the opposition. After suffering successive defeats in Ugenya and Embakasi South, two-thirds of the total respondents said that ODM Party is on its death bed, the research says. Sixty-six per cent of the respondents felt that internal wrangles would kill Jubilee. According to Ipsos, it fully funded the research which was conducted on April 15 and 18, 2019, where respondents were sampled across the country. According to the study, the Coastal region leads with the highest number of people who have never heard about the Handshake or events surrounding it at 25 per cent.

It is followed by Western and Eastern at 16 per cent and 15 per cent respectively. In total, 12 per cent of respondents have never had about the newfound relationship between Kenyatta and Odinga. Also in the study, 13 per cent of the respondents say the ODM Party lost the by-elections because of the poor choice of leaders. A significant amount of the respondents (36 per cent) say they have not seen the benefit of the handshake to the country. At the same time, Northeastern (7 per cent) and Nyanza (6 per cent) lead in terms of those who feel that the handshake has brought development.

On Sunday, President Uhuru verbally attacked Tanga Tanga brigade allied to his deputy William Ruto warning them not to interfere with his efforts towards unifying the country.Pro-DP Ruto Members of Parliament under the Tanga Tanga have expressed their displeasure with Uhuru’s closeness with his rival-turned-friend Raila Odinga. The MPs have always accused Mr Odinga of trying to wreck the Jubilee Party, and they have insisted that they are fully behind Ruto’s candidature in 2022.

