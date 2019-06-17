I'll deal with you, Uhuru now warns handshake critics

President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) and his deputy, William Ruto (second left) dance with the members of the Akorino during Akorino National Convention at Kasarani stadium, yesterday, June 16, 2019. [Beverlyne Musili,Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday hit out at some unnamed politicians who he accused of sabotaging his agenda.In a thinly veiled attack on the Tanga Tanga movement in his central Kenya backyard, the Uhuru dismissed them as "dirt" and "thugs" and vowed to hit back "at the right time." Speaking to hundreds of Akorino Church followers at Nairobi's Kasarani Sports Centre, Uhuru accused unnamed politicians of undermining his quest to leave a legacy of a united country. “This “mikora” (thugs) we’ve chosen and are politicking, let them not think that I am their small boy,” said Uhuru.

The president’s hard line talk was seen as targeting central Kenya MPs who have been campaigning for his deputy, William Ruto's 2022 presidency. “They will not stop me from the path I have made for myself and want to get to and where I want to take our people,” he said. He said he did not owe his critics any apologies. “I was not given votes by them, I am the one who looked for votes for them,” he said. Uhuru said he was keen to leave a legacy of a united Kenya.

“I want peace and I will look for peace for our people wherever I can find it and ensure that 50 years to come no one will be be bothered on where he is and can conduct business peacefully,” he said. Referring to the politicians as “dirt” Uhuru said he was not interested in cheap politics but in development, education and health. “You are the ones who put me where I am and I will stand with that mandate until I finish the job you gave me,” he said. The president accused the politicians of canvassing for top posts in future and vowed to fight back. “It’s just that I said that I don’t want politics, let them not think that they can threaten me, I will weed them out wherever they go,” he said.

He called for an end to politicking and accused unnamed politicians of seeking publicity. “If someone is a mheshimiwa let him go back to the village and build schools and (install) electricity with the monies that have been given. Stop moving around and saying how big (sic) you will be you are headed nowhere,” he said. Separately in Huruma, the Kieleweke team, which supports Uhuru’s hand shake with opposition leader Raila Odinga, stepped up the attacks on Ruto allies over early election campaigns in Central Kenya. The team said the campaigns were undermining Uhuru's legacy and development agenda. “There are MPs going round the central region campaigning under the pretence of donating to churches. I feel for them because come 2022 they will not be getting any votes for going against our president,” said nominated MP Maina Kamanda.

Kamanda told Ruto allies to "keep off central until the 2022 campaign time." He spoke at ACK S.t Thomas church, Huruma yesterday where he was accompanied by Mathatre MP Anthony Oluoch, Cherengany MP Joshua Kutuny and Saboti MP Caleb Hamisi. Speaking at the Kasarani, function, Ruto said he supported Uhuru's quest for national unity. “We’ll stand behind you day and night, because we care for you all of us as Kenyans,” he said. Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko proposed that the question on whether to extend Uhuru's term in office be included in the proposed referendum, citing the president's development record. According to Sonko, the president was still young and needed more time in office to achieve his push for national unity. “For your legacy to be fully realized, you must be added another term,” said Sonko Among MPs present at the function were Charles Njagua (Starehe), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Sabina Chege (Woman Rep, Murang'a), Gladys Wanga (Woman Rep, Homa Bay), Moses Kuria (Gatundu) and Kimani Icung’wa (Kikuyu).

