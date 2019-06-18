Trump says U.S. agency will begin removing millions of illegal immigrants
SEE ALSO :Border row pitches Mexican president into deep water with TrumpThe agreement, which included Mexico pledging to deploy National Guard troops to stop Central American immigrants from reaching the U.S. border, averted a Trump threat to hit Mexican imports with tariffs. Trump also said in the tweet that Guatemala “is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement.” U.S. Vice President Mike Pence suggested last week that Guatemala could receive asylum seekers from its neighbors as a so-called safe third country. Details of the plan have not been made public, and Guatemala has not publicly confirmed talks that the U.S. State Department said were taking place in Guatemala on Friday. U.S. rights group Human Rights First said, however, it was “simply ludicrous” for the United States to assert that Guatemala was capable of protecting refugees, when its own citizens are fleeing violence.
SEE ALSO :Chinese woman arrested by Secret Service at Trump's Mar-a-LagoMexico has agreed that if its measures to stem the flow of migrants are unsuccessful, it will discuss signing a safe third country agreement with the United States.
