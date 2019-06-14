Divisive politics bad for growth, Ruto tells Rift

DP William Ruto addresses residents and students of Tamkal Mixed Secondary School in West Pokot County. (DPPS)

Deputy President William Ruto has urged all leaders in the North Rift region to unite and stop divisive politics which he said were hindering national development.Speaking at Kapenguria Boys High school when opening a laboratory, the Deputy President said the leaders should stop spreading politics of hatred, propaganda and hate speech but they should focus in developing the region. “In 2017 people vied for different positions. Others failed but they have managed to secure different positions in the government. It’s time to focus on development and shun politics that aims to divide communities along ethnic lines,” he said. He urged leaders to cease from politics of division citing the Jubilee government has developed the county government of West Pokot and leaders in the county should avoid politics of wrangles that will hinder development.

SEE ALSO :Ruto: I will not let Raila split Jubilee over handshake

“Let us not go against the will of the voters who elected your leaders. We should respect each other in their own capacity,” he said. The leaders who had accompanied the DP also drummed up support for his presidential quest in 2022. Turkana governor Josphat Nanok said he will not support the referendum saying that it aims to dissolve other counties in the country. He added that the referendum will be a big blow to the pastoralist counties because they have managed to develop the region after devolution and merging counties will take back the country to He noted that the two pastoralist counties West Pokot and Turkana are united to rally behind the deputy president in his presidential bid come 2022 and the referendum debate aims at denying the deputy president a chance of being the president.

SEE ALSO :DP donates Sh10 million towards church headquarters

“There is no time to campaign for a referendum before 2022 elections and if it will be there we will wait out. I urge West Pokot governor John Lonyangapuo to support our deputy president to clinch the presidential seat in 2022,” he said. He added that the Turkana county government has been in opposition for so many years but it's now time for him to be on top of the table and also get their government share. Lonyangapuo on his part said as a community they will vote for someone who has brought development in the region and come 2022 they will not elect people according to their body structure or how good they are in politics. “I will look at the leadership structure of an individual. Come 2022 I will rally West Pokot voters to a person who has initiated projects in our county, “he said. Other leaders present included. MPs Mark Lomunokol (Kacheliba), Samuel Moroto (Kapenguria), Peter Lochakapong (Sigor) and Lilian Tomitom (West Pokot Women Rep, former Governor Simon Kachapin and his former deputy governor Titus Lotee among others.

SEE ALSO :ODM now backs bid to impeach Ruto

The leaders said they will support Ruto for 2022 presidential bid.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman