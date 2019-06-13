Pimped matatus, salvage vehicles to be inspected afresh in new regulations

Public Service Vehicle operators who modify their matatus will have to submit them for inspection afresh before they are allowed back on the roads.Similarly, salvage and written off vehicles will undergo inspection under regulations to be developed by the transport authority. This new initiative by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is its latest move to get rid of cases of cloning of number plates and double registration of vehicles. NTSA Director General Francis Meja said he was confident that by the end of the year the authority would have set the required standards on how the inspection exercise will be carried out.

Considering the high number of automobiles on the Kenyan roads, Mr Meja said the authority would outsource the services from private firms. The Motor Vehicle Inspection regulations will have all private vehicles which are more than four years old from the date of manufacture undergo inspection tests every two years. Commercial vehicles, public service vehicles, driving school vehicles and school buses will also undergo inspection before registration and an annual periodic motor vehicle inspection thereafter. “All salvage vehicle shall undergo a salvage motor vehicle inspection after the necessary repairs are carried out,” reads the regulations.

