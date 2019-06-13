Pimped matatus, salvage vehicles to be inspected afresh in new regulations
SEE ALSO :There is need to put an end to the rising boda boda menaceConsidering the high number of automobiles on the Kenyan roads, Mr Meja said the authority would outsource the services from private firms. The Motor Vehicle Inspection regulations will have all private vehicles which are more than four years old from the date of manufacture undergo inspection tests every two years. Commercial vehicles, public service vehicles, driving school vehicles and school buses will also undergo inspection before registration and an annual periodic motor vehicle inspection thereafter. “All salvage vehicle shall undergo a salvage motor vehicle inspection after the necessary repairs are carried out,” reads the regulations.
