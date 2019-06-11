Botswana’s High Court has decriminalised gay sex paving way for the legalisation of homosexuality in south African nation.
In a landmark ruling, the court declared section 164 of the penal code which criminalised same-sex relations unconstitutional. According to CNN, the section which criminalised gay sex was defined as abhorring “carnal knowledge of any person against the order of nature,” and commanded a jail term of seven years.
Another one, section 167, which abhorred "acts of gross indecency" in private or public also commanded two-year jail term.
The case came after Letsweletse Motshidiemang, a 21-year-old student from University of Botswana petitioned for the decriminalization arguing that society had changed.