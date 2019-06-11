Governor Mutua hints at possible alliance to counter DP Ruto presidential ambitions

From left, Nyamira Senator Okong'i Mogeni, Governor John Nyagarama, Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua, Kisii Senator Prof Sam Ongeri and Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama at Tindereti Primary School.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has hinted at a possible political alliance with more leaders to counter Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 bid.Dr Mutua said he was ready to form a political alliance with politicians from all communities to give the country the next president. The Governor, who is also the leader of Maendeleo Chap Chap Party, spoke at Tindereti Primary School in Borabu sub-county yesterday, where he helped raise funds for the institution whose alumni include area Senator Okong’o Omogeni.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

Mutua has declared his interest in the 2022 presidency. He said he was ready to work with like-minded leaders from all communities perceived to be minorities to ensure they played a bigger role in the country’s top leadership.Mutua advised politicians from Mt Kenya and Rift Valley to tone down on 2022 succession politics and instead support leaders from other communities for the presidency. “Being president in Kenya is not a matter of life and death,” he said. Mutua mentioned names of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and himself as being potential future presidents if the country adopted a policy on rotational presidency.

Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and John Nyagarama (Nyamira).

Mutua’s visit to Nyamira came only a week after DP Ruto held four rallies in Gusii. The governor was accompanied by Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri, Mr Omogeni, Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama and Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama.Mr Nyagarama joined Mutua in condemning the current winner-takes-all system, saying it locked out smaller communities from the country’s top leadership. “For how long can we support others when other people can rule?” said Nyagarama. Prof Ongeri said the current war against corruption and the peace initiatives should be the yardsticks to identify future leaders.

“For now we are supporting war on corruption and if you are not with us in this, then you are the wrong person,” Ongeri said. He criticised leaders opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative that is being steered by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. Omogeni said time had come to make the presidency in Kenya a rotational position to benefit all communities.“Presidency is for all communities and if we are keen on achieving national unity, we should support one another in promoting this idea,” he said.

Mr Arama said Dr Ruto should not seek the backing of the Gusii since he had not played any role in promoting the community’s interests. “He should be clear on what he wants from us, since we have never benefited from his position as DP,” he said.

