Police find 785 kilos of cocaine in shipment of rocks in massive smuggling bust

Police uncovered 785 packages of drugs.

Spanish police have uncovered 785kg of cocaine disguised as a rock shipment coming into Spain in a massive drug operation.Officials used hammers to break open the rocks, only to discover plastic bags of cocaine hidden in the stones. They uncovered 785 packages of the drug mixture with at least one kilogram of cocaine in each one. Eleven suspects were arrested and were found to be part of an organisation composed of Colombian and Venezuelan citizens.

The drugs were hidden in fake rocks.

Spanish police said the group was "dedicated to the introduction of important amounts of cocaine in our country and its subsequent distribution for the rest of Europe."Authorities were urged to employ criminals to break open the rocks, but ended up doing the laborious task themselves. The video, posted on Policía Nacional's website showed police officers using large hammers to crack open the rock cases, revealing plastic packages filled with cocaine.

