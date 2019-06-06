Philippines ships containers of rubbish back to Canada, ending a protracted diplomatic dispute
We have made an offer to repatriate this Canadian waste and continue to be closely engaged with the Philippines to resolve the outstanding details, including legal and regulatory issues," said Guillaume Berube, a spokesman for the Canadian foreign ministry. The issue is not the only one to strain bilateral ties recently. Last year Duterte ordered the military to cancel a $233 million deal to buy 16 helicopters from Canada, after Ottawa expressed concerns they could be used to fight rebels. In November 2017, Duterte criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the end of a summit of Asian and Western nations for raising questions about his war on drugs.
