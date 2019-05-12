Boy who inspired Lewis Hamilton to victory dies weeks after F1 ace's gesture

Harry pictured on May 13 carried by his father James with mother Charlotte and sister Georgia to view a replica of Lewis Hamilton's Formula 1 car.

A boy with cancer whose fight inspired Lewis Hamilton to victory, has died aged five.Harry Shaw passed away on Saturday but "fought to the very end", his family said. "His pain and suffering is over. It is impossible to imagine life without Harry and the hole he will leave in our lives," they said in a statement on Twitter. "We are so proud of Harry and everything he achieved in his life and the legacy he has created to help others.

"We miss him so much." Hamilton was among a number of stars from the sporting world to lend support to Harry's Giant Pledge. The Formula One ace dedicated his win at the Spanish Grand Prix to the youngster, while Mercedes sent the trophy and one of Hamilton's cars to Harry's Surrey home for the youngster to enjoy. In a remarkable gesture, Hamilton's Mercedes team hastily arranged for one of their Formula One cars to park outside Harry's home in Redhill. The youngster, cradled in his father James' arms, was then shown around Hamilton's car by a Mercedes employee.

[Courtesy]

Given the acceleration of his illness, it marked the first time he had been outside in three weeks. Harry was also presented with Hamilton's winning trophy from the race in Barcelona, and a pair of the world champion's racing gloves.Hamilton recorded a video message of support for him to watch too. "I cannot describe how much it means to us all that Lewis won the race for Harry, and then dedicated it to Harry, too," his father James said at the time. "At a tremendously difficult time in our lives, this has provided us with a big boost, and a big smile.

"Harry couldn't believe that Lewis Hamilton was talking about him, and had dedicated the race to him. He now thinks that Lewis is his absolute best friend, which, for a five-year-old boy, is amazing. "Harry loves cars, and although he is frail, he was asking about the exhaust pipe. "He is very inquisitive, so that is typical of Harry, asking questions and getting involved. Mercedes have taken us to a much-better place in a dark time." The world champion had been alerted to his plight after he received a video message ahead the race in Barcelona. Hamilton said in a Instagram post at the time: "You are such a strong boy, I wish I was as strong as you, I wanted the world to see how strong you are."

England cricketer Jos Buttler, former England footballer Gary Lineker, and grand slam tennis champion Novak Djokovic, were among the big names to speak about Harry's illness on social media. His parents, Charlotte and James Shaw, set up the fundraising page for the The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity after Harry was given just seven days to live on April 29. Donations have climbed to more than £230,000. Harry had been diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer in August 2018, aged just four.

