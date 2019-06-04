Woman, lover in court for killing child in bid to marry

A Murang’a court has allowed the police to detain a man and his lover accused of killing a two and a half-year-old baby seen as an impediment to their wedding.Stephen Kamau and Mildred Imaili Musya from Kabui village, appeared before Resident Magistrate Sheila Nyaga, who allowed police to detain them for two weeks to conclude investigations. They were arrested at the weekend following death of Sibling Matsitasa, whose body was discovered at a river bank. The court was told the woman had confessed to neighbours that she drowned her child in River Mathioya to please her suitor. The duo was detained until June 17 following application by Ignatius Ewoi, a detective from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. Mr Ewoi told court police believed the two had information that could help him in the investigations. “The police believe the suspects have information that could help unravel mystery around the death of the minor, who was Imaili’s child,” the detective told the court. Ewoi added: “The minor went missing on May 28, hours after she accompanied her mother to Mathioya River. When asked by neighbours where the child was, she confessed to having thrown her into the river to please her suitor.” The court allowed the application by the investigating officer and the two will be held at Murang’a police station until June 17. Nyaga also directed police to help “unravel the truth behind the death of the two-and-half-year-old girl”. The two were arrested by residents of Kabui village in Gaturi after they failed to explain the whereabouts of the child. Meanwhile, a woman accused of killing her husband last year could not take a plea at the High Court in Kirinyaga as the judge was said to be engaged elsewhere. When she was taken before Senior Principal Magistrate Eric Wambo, Ladia Wakuthii Mbogo, from Mirichi in Kirinyaga East, was informed she could not take plea since her case could only be handled by the High Court. “According to offence contained in this charge sheet, which is murder, only a High Court judge can take your plea and since the presiding judge is away on official duty, you will be remanded at the Embu GK Prison until June 10,” the magistrate ordered.Wakuthii is said to have murdered Francis Mbogo alias Kasarani on August 21, last year, at South Ngariama Ranching Scheme, jointly with others not before the court. Mbogo was a businessman with interests in building and road construction. Mwea East police commander Dorothy Gaitenga said they forwarded the file to the Director of Public Prosecutions for consent after their initial investigations. “On matters of this nature, it is procedural for the police to compile their findings and forward them to the DPP, who, upon studying the contents, give the direction on the way forward, hence the delay,” Gaitenga said.

