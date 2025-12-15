×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

CUE, DCI crack down on illegal universities

By Mike Kihaki | Dec. 15, 2025
Detectives and education regulators halted a weekend graduation ceremony in Changamwe, Mombasa County. [File, Standard]

Detectives and education regulators halted a weekend graduation ceremony in Changamwe, Mombasa County, on what authorities described as an illegal conferment of degrees by an unaccredited institution.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters’ Serious Crime Unit (SCU), working jointly with officers from the Commission for University Education (CUE), stopped the ceremony at Victory International Church, where Menorah Training Institute had organised a graduation event that was already underway.

According to police, the organisers were unable to produce mandatory accreditation documents from CUE, raising immediate concerns over the legality of the qualifications being awarded.

Caps had already been tossed in the air and families had gathered to celebrate, but officers swiftly brought the ceremony to an end.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“Preliminary investigations established that Menorah Training Institute is registered under the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) and is only licensed to offer courses up to diploma level,” the DCI said in a statement.

“Despite this, the institution had planned to graduate five candidates at master’s level and 17 others at the degree level.”

Further scrutiny linked the ceremony to Dominion Mission Theological University Global, an institution reportedly based in Ghana, whose officials were also unable to present documentation authorising the award of Kenyan-recognised degrees.

As a result, six officials were arrested and taken into police custody. Police said the suspects are being processed and will be arraigned in court as investigations continue.

The incident is the latest in an ongoing crackdown by CUE and law enforcement agencies on illegal universities and academic fraud, a problem that has persisted despite repeated public warnings.

Over the years, the commission has flagged dozens of institutions operating without charters, offering degrees and postgraduate qualifications that are not recognised in Kenya.

CUE has consistently warned that only universities accredited through a rigorous legal process are authorised to award degrees.

“Any institution offering degree or postgraduate programmes without CUE approval is acting illegally, and any certificates issued are invalid,” the commission has previously stated.

Education experts say such schemes prey on unsuspecting students eager to advance their careers, often charging hefty fees for qualifications that later prove useless. Victims frequently discover the truth when employers or professional bodies reject their papers.

As investigations into the Changamwe incident continue, authorities have urged Kenyans to exercise caution.

“Members of the public are advised to always verify the accreditation status of institutions with CUE before enrolling,” police said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Commission for University Education (CUE) University Graduations CUE And DCI Crackdown on Universities
.

Latest Stories

Omtatah's plea for larger bench in electoral cases gets IEBC nod
Omtatah's plea for larger bench in electoral cases gets IEBC nod
National
By Phares Mutembei
3 hrs ago
Five Wasini Island hotels face eviction after family wins Sh2.5bn land case
Coast
By Patrick Beja
3 hrs ago
How Absa aims to cut over-reliance on Kenya as it eyes diversification
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Suspects name recruiters behind KenyaRussia trafficking ring
By Vincent Achuka 3 hrs ago
Suspects name recruiters behind KenyaRussia trafficking ring
How the new senior school placement will work
By Mike Kihaki 3 hrs ago
How the new senior school placement will work
CCTV evidence could uncover final hours of Albert Ojwang
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
CCTV evidence could uncover final hours of Albert Ojwang
How agents duped, stole Sh1.5m pay of Kenyan forced to fight for Russia
By Wellingtone Nyongesa 3 hrs ago
How agents duped, stole Sh1.5m pay of Kenyan forced to fight for Russia
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved