Woman dies after throwing herself under a moving trailer in Naivasha

Residents of Naivasha are trying to come to terms with a shocking incident where a woman committed suicide by throwing herself under a moving trailer.

The woman in her mid-30s was crushed to death during the incident near Kihoto estate, along the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu road, as cases of suicide continue to rise in the town.

The victim, who was said to be a casual labourer, had sat for hours under a tree along the busy road before taking her life as the public watched in horror.

Naivasha GBV cluster group chairperson John Kinuthia, said it was not clear why the woman committed suicide, although she had complained about the harsh economic times.

Kinuthia noted that since the year began, more than 50 people, including minors, had committed suicide in the lakeside town with depression playing a major role.

“In the latest case, the woman just walked to the road and jumped under the wheels of a moving trailer and died on the spot,” he said.

He said that the cluster group had identified informal settlements as the most affected by cases of suicide in the last two years.

Meanwhile, residents of Mwiciringiri village in Naivasha woke up to a rude shock after finding a body dumped in an abandoned latrine.

The man in his early 40s was allegedly murdered elsewhere and the body ferried to the scene, a kilometre from the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

Emotions ran high as friends and the public tried to come to terms with the incident with reports indicating that he was hit by a blunt object at the back of the head.

A village elder Samson Ngatia, said that the deceased was last seen on Sunday evening leaving the trading centre before the body was recovered on Monday morning.

“No one is aware what happened but we hope that police will uncover the truth and arrest those involved in this brutal murder,” he said.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama confirmed both incidents saying that the bodies had been removed and taken to the mortuary and inquest files opened.