‘Tetema’ now goes to church?

The gods must be angry. When a galaxy of politicians descended on a church recently in Rift Valley, they devised an ingenious method of entertaining guests. Every time a politician was introduced, a song synonymous from his or her region was played by the DJ. When it was the turn of a popular female MP, a senior political operative, instructed the DJ to play the secular song, ‘Tetema’. The clergy and the faithful were scandalised and admonished the politician for introducing a “dirty” song in church. The operative was reminded that such songs are not stuff of the house of God!

