Quality services not negotiable, Mutua tells hospital staff

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua speaking to a nurse when he made an impromptu visit to the Machakos Level V Hospital. [Erastus Mulwa/Standard]

Governor Alfred Mutua has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to provision of quality healthcare to all residents, and directed all health workers to ensure international standards are maintained in all public health institutions across the county.Dr Mutua, while praising doctors, nurses, clinical officers and other medical staff for their high degree of professionalism said that bad attitude and lack of eye for standards by some of the employees was hindering service delivery. The governor said that there were adequate budget allocations to ensure smooth running of public health institutions. He said all Machakos residents-whether rich or poor-deserve services matching international standards noting that public hospitals access much more funding than even top-notch private facilities in the country.

“There is also disregard for our people who are not rich. Some of our staff don’t see the need of providing clean toilets, proper systems and condusive environment to our people who are in poverty,” Dr Mutua said after making an impromptu visit to Machakos level 5 county referral hospital. He went to say: “With the Universal Health Coverage Support and the heavy funding in my government’s budget, there is no reason why a toilet should be dirty, window panes broken, bulbs off, pavements washed away and fences bending.” The governor directed his senior staff to benchmark on best practices and issued a two-week ultimatum to ensure highest standards are adhered to. Mutua added that the over 80 county ambulances spread across all locations should facilitate free and faster movement of patients to facilities where speedy and quality healthcare is provided.

