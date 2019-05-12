Jubilee MPs clash in church function

Nominated MP Maina Kamanda (left) Tiaty MP William Kamket, Kiambu Woman rep Gathoni wa Muchomba and Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny, during a past church service at ACK St Anne's Parish Mwiki, on Sunday, April 14 2019. [David Njaaga,Standard]

The rift in Jubilee Party widened further as a group of MPs allied to the President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto clashed during a church ceremony in Naivasha.What was meant to be a thanks giving ceremony in AIPCA church in Naivasha turned out to a finger pointing and blame game between the ‘Kieleweke’ and ‘Tanga Tanga’ teams. Trouble started after the ‘Kieleweke’ group led by MPs Ngunjiri Wambugu, Joshua Kuttuny and Gathoni Wa Muchomba and others visited the church without informing the area MP Jane Kihara who supports the DP. The MPs went ahead to hit out at the DP and those legislators supporting him to the chagrin of Kihara who was seated away from them.

Wambugu was the first to attack Ruto accusing him of undermining the President instead of working as promised. He said that the team was fully behind Uhuru adding that they would not stand back and watch as the DP continued to support corrupt cartels. “The President summoned all of us to after the elections and we agreed to focus on development but a couple of months some people are talking about 2022,” he said. The sentiments were echoed by Kuttuny who said that Jubilee was split into two with one faction supporting the fight against corruption and the other supporting Ruto. He wondered why the DP was dining and defending Samburu and Kiambu Governors who had been accused of misappropriating public funds.

“Since the handshake came into force the country has been peaceful but some people who are supporting corruption do not want to see this,” he said. Wa Muchomba hit out at those MPs supporting Ruto saying that they were keen to enrich themselves using stolen public funds She accused Ruto of undermining and back-stabbing the president adding that as Central Kenya MPs they would not stand back and watch. “There is only one President in the country and we are keenly watching those undermining the leadership of Uhuru,” she said. On taking the podium, a seething Kihara accused her counterparts for disrespect adding that they had no apologies for supporting Ruto.

She accused the Central MPs of trying to split Rift Valley and told them to keep off adding that Ruto had not campaigned as alleged. “The MPs from Central Kenya should stay in their area and stop lecturing us on who to support as we know better,” said the bitter MP.

