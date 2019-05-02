KNUT officials charged with incitement, attempt to derail CBC training

Jackline Mulindi (Kakamega KNUT Treasurer), Kenedy Ayodi (Vice KNUT Chair in Kakamega), Nelly Malietso (KNUT Chair Kakamega Central) and Tom Ingolo (KNUT Executive Secretary) in Kakamega Court for inciting teachers not to attend Competence Based Curriculum initiated by the Government in Kakamega. They all denied the charges and were released on cash bill of Sh50,000 or Sh100,000 bond. The case will be mentioned on 2/5/2019 and hearing on 29/7/2019.[PHOTO: DUNCAN OCHOLLA]

Officials drawn from the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) in western were on Wednesday charged with multiple counts related to attempts to disrupt training on new educational curriculum.In Kakamega, five officials who represent teachers at Kakamega Central Sub-County were accused of uttering words implied to incite teachers to snub the training of Competent Based Curriculum (CBC) initiated by the government. The five were arrested yesterday at Shikoti Primary School, Kakamega Primary School and Sigalagala Polytechnic where the trainings were taking place for day one. Tom Ingolo (Branch Secretary General), Patrick Chungani (Executive Secretary), Nelly Maliatso (Chair), Kennedy Ayondi (Vice-chair) and Jackline Mulinya (Treasurer) were alleged to have uttered words which was calculated to lead to violence.

They are said to have told the teachers at Shikoti Primary School: “You teachers, what are you doing here? Pack your belongings and go home,” a sentence said to have disrupted the smooth training of the much hyped education system. According to the charge sheet, Ingolo was alleged to have said he would use “both hook and crook to disrupt the training” on April 23 at Kakamega Primary School. Chungani was charged with a separate charge of inducing a boycott, particulars being that at Sigalagala Polytechnic, he advised teachers not to undertake the training which is expected to take place nationwide. Each of them was faced with two counts of incitement to violence, charges they all denied when they appeared before Kakamega Chief Magistrate Bildad Ochieng’. Through lawyers Musa Nandwa and Victor Shivega, the accused sought to be released on reasonable bond terms saying they are not fright risks and are willing to attend court whenever required.

They added that they have been in police custody since their arrest and that they are breadwinners of their families which may suffer due to their continued incarceration. The magistrate ordered that they be released on a Sh100,000 for each offence. Their cases shall be heard on July 29 and 30. Meanwhile, three other KNUT officials were also arraigned at Makindu law court in Kibwezi, Makueni County, where they were charged with attempt to derail the training on the CBC. The trio were arrested on Tuesday evening and charged on Wednesday, after which they were released on Sh20,000 cash bail each. They are opposed to the training which is expected to scrap of the 8-4-4 curriculum and replace it with the 2-6-3-3 curriculum. Reporting by Jack Murima, Ignatius Odanga and Raphael Wanjala.

