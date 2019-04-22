Huduma Namba registration should be mandatory- Raila

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, ICT CS Joe Mucheru and Mombasa Deputy Governor Joseph Kingi displays NIIMS registration slips during the launch of Huduma Namba at Shikadabu in Mombasa. [Omondi Onyango/Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has renewed calls for Kenyans to register for the ongoing National Integrated Information Management System (NIIMS).Speaking during the thanksgiving ceremony for Commissioner Dr Alice Otwala of National Police Service Commission in Olago village, Bondo sub-county, Mr Odinga said the exercise should be mandatory. "This exercise will help us in many ways and the government should therefore make it mandatory for all Kenyans," said Mr Odinga. The former Premier, who was flanked by Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda and former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo said that the myths being spread on the new system are not true.

"We know there are a number of people who have not registered because of people spreading false information about the system because they don't understand," he added. While addressing the same gathering, Siaya County Commissioner Michael Ole Tialal, said that the county is on the right towards the exercise. "Despite the challenges that we had in the first week, we are moving on well and we shall meet our target at the end of 45 days," said Tialal. He revealed that out of the targeted 1, 077, 000 people, they have registered 300, 000. Ochanda, who applauded the exercise, said this was a good move by the government in terms of planning for the citizens.

"We are in full support of this new programme and we are calling upon everyone who has not registered to do so before the deadline," said Ochanda. In renewed calls in the fight against corruption, Mr Odinga claimed that fundraisers was the greatest source of corruption in the country. "We are not targeting any individual or community when talking about corruption and we have noticed with a lot of concern that harambees are used to embrace corruption," said Mr Odinga. He said the fundraisers should be controlled as one of the strategies to win the war against corruption in the country.

