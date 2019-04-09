ODM bow out Wajir by-election, sensed defeat?

Candidates for Wajir West by-election. Photo: Courtesy.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has withdrawn from the Wajir West by-election scheduled for April 25.In a statement shared on their official twitter handle, the Orange Party noted that it had made the decision to reciprocate Jubilee Party’s good gesture of failing to field candidates in Embakasi South and Ugenya by-elections. “The party has withdrawn from the April 25 by-election in Wajir West Constituency. This is after high-level party consultations which arrived at the decision to reciprocate Jubilee Party good gesture not to field candidates in the by-elections in Ugenya and Embakasi South”, read the statement. Mohamed Yussuf was issued with the nomination certificate to contest on ODM ticket. He is yet to make his personal statement on the decision.

IEBC had cleared five candidates to contest in the Wajir West Constituency by-election. The five include Ali Noor Abdi (LPK), Ibrahim Mohamud (KANU), Mohamed Yussuf (ODM), Ahmed Kolosh (Jubilee) and Abbas Nunow (AGANO). Mohamed Kolosh was declared the winner during the 2017 elections but upon nullification of his victory by the Supreme Court, he defected to Jubilee Party where he was welcomed by DeputyPresident William Ruto who promised to teach the Orange Party a lesson in the by-election. This comes barely a week after the party lost in the two by-elections, Ugenya and Embakasi, an incident that attracted ridicule to the Opposition leader Raila Odinga. Following the loss, Leaders allied to the Deputy President William Ruto ridiculed the ODM saying it was a clear sign of the dwindling political career of the former Prime Minister. Although ODM leader Raila Odinga termed the two losses as a “non-issue”, has the party sensed defeat in the coming election?

