Fact-checker: Huduma Namba is not '666', register if you want

President Uhuru Kenyatta at the official launch of the National Integrated Identity Management System (Huduma Namba) registration at Masii, Machakos County. He cleared the air saying that there is no connection between biblical prophecy and registration drive.

The countrywide roll out of the National Integrated Identity Management System (Huduma Namba) registration exercise has stirred various reactions in the country. Those who support the initiative have cited certain benefits like positive step towards fighting crime, managing personal data and weeding out ghost workers. But the script is not complete as another coy faction opposed to the initiative assert that the Government has no clear-cut private data protection laws to operationalise the Huduma Namba registration without security breach. Another shocking assertion by those opposed to the initiative is that this could be the fulfillment of satanic code 666 spoken of by Apostle John in the book of Revelation. Recently, President Uhuru Kenyatta had to clear the air saying that there is no connection between biblical prophecy and registration drive. He did it albeit with no biblical explanation. Matters of biblical prophecy can only be decoded by reading and understanding the bible, and such is what the clergy should have done to explain how they feel that the Huduma Namba is the mystery 666 satanic code. Nonetheless, judging from what is written in the book of Revelation, there is no connection between the Huduma Namba and the 666. The NIIMS is only rolled out in Kenya, and as a matter of fact, it will not be used to control buying and selling so that those who dissent are persecuted.

According to the Revelations 13: 18, the 666 is a number of a man. The author further explains that understanding it calls for wisdom and understanding. The text reads: "This calls for wisdom. Let the person who has insight calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man. That number is 666." (Rev 13:18). To better understand the power whose title is symbolised by 666 numerals, one has to read the whole of Revelations chapter 13, which exclusively reveals events which will happen prior to Jesus Christ's second coming. The 666 is a title attached to a civil-religious power described as the Beast power in Revelations 1:1-3. In biblical terms, a beast power refers to a kingdom and that is explained in Daniel 7:23. In Revelations chapter 13, which brings the 666 code into question, there are two beasts spoken of. There is the first beast (Kingdom) in Revelations 13: 1-4 'whose deadly wound was healed' and the whole world wondered after it. The wounding as explained in the bible points to the dissolution and restoration of the same power i.e stripping of civil power and giving it back. Now, this first power had dominated the world before its defeat and came up with sets of laws clumping down on fundamental rights, such as freedom of worship through Sunday laws.

The first power is described as deceptive and inventing its mark through false system of worship. In Revelations 13: 11 comes the second beast, a civil power symbolised with a 'lamb with two horns but speaking like a dragon.' The second power having come into place is depicted as humble but deceptive. The bible records that it is the second global power that will cause the world to receive the mark of the beast-which is the first power-whose title is symbolized by 666. Revelations 13: 16 reads: “It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads, (17) so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name (16). So that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name." The mark spoken of is a false system of worship established by the first power, a European power, which becomes a mark once backed by legislation. The power, civil-religious power will use the second power, believed to be American power to push forth its agenda of leading defiance against God establishing false system of worship. Now the 666 is a number assigned to the antichrist for 6 is a number of a man and infers to servitude. Remember man was created on sixth day. Man works for six days and rests on seventh. It is a number of a title assigned to a leader who assumes that office. For example, if President being the Commander-in-chief of Armed forces would be identified by say 999.

In a nutshell, the 666 is a title of the power (first beast) which will bring a mark of satan and will lead many astray against God. And, in biblical explanation, there is no inference that Huduma Namba is anything close to 666. Its acquisition being voluntary, Kenyans can choose to register or to avoid it for their own reasons but not on the premise that it is the mark of the beast, or 666.