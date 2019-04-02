Samburu Governor Lenolkulal arrested over Sh84 million fraud, 13 others sought

Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal at a past function. (File, Standard)

Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal was Tuesday arrested over Sh84 million fraud at the county.Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission detectives said they were looking for 13 other officials including his deputy, county secretary, chief finance officer, former chief officer in charge of environment and several other chief officers. This is after the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji ordered their prosecution in ongoing probe into graft claims. The 14 suspects are linked to Sh84.7-million-fuel-supply scandal in which Oryx Service Station, owned by Mr Kasaine and Mr Ndathi, was given a tender to supply the county government against the law. The Governor was picked up from his Nairobi home at dawn and driven to EACC offices for processing and possible arraignment to face abuse of office charges and those of conspiracy to commit an economic crime. Haji said investigations had established the Governor was trading with the county government through Oryx Service Station for the supply of fuel since March 27, 2013. He added the Governor failed and or neglected to disclose his interest in the said service station. The service station received Sh84.6 million from the county government and shared between the Governor and his proxy Hesbon Ndathi. “The payment received by the said station was facilitated by the chief officers in contravention of the law,” he said. EACC had on February 20 raided the homes of the officials as part of their probe into the claims. Those ordered for prosecution include Kasaine’s deputy Julius Leseeto, county secretary Stephen Letinina, chief finance officer Daniel Lenolkirina and former chief office in charge of environment and natural resources Josephine Lenasalia. Others are Chief officer in charge of agriculture Reuben Lemunyete, education’s Linus Lenolngenje, transport’s Paul Lolmingani, lands’ Bernard Lesurmat, gender’s Andrew Lanyasunya, sports’ David Loosenge, head of supply chain management Geoffrey Kitewan and businessman Hesbon Ndathi.