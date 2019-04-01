Matiang’i: Tax-evading betting firms to lose licences

Administration police officers display Chinese betting machines at Kisii Police Station. [Sammy Omingo/Standard]

Betting firms have until July 1 to pay all their taxes or risk having their licences cancelled.Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has ordered the Betting and Licensing Board to oversee that betting firms are in compliance tax paying to avoid obstruction. Matiang’I decried the betting craze in the country especially among youth asking, “What are we teaching our children?” According to the CS, 76 per cent of young people are involved in one form of betting or the other.

