Matiang’i: Tax-evading betting firms to lose licences

Administration police officers display Chinese betting machines at Kisii Police Station. [Sammy Omingo/Standard]
Betting firms have until July 1 to pay all their taxes or risk having their licences cancelled.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has ordered the Betting and Licensing Board to oversee that betting firms are in compliance tax paying to avoid obstruction.

Matiang’I decried the betting craze in the country especially among youth asking, “What are we teaching our children?”

According to the CS, 76 per cent of young people are involved in one form of betting or the other.

SEE ALSO :Betting firms lose petition after ban

56 per cent of people actively involved in betting are low-income earners and over 500,000 youth have been blacklisted by lending agencies.

The CS was meeting the board on Monday to review important policies in the sector.

He also asked the board to document foreigners who are found indulging in the activity.

Petition

In February this year, High Court dismissed a petition filed by betting firms seeking to stop the Government from confiscating and destroying their gambling machines.

Judge William Musyoka said the firms had failed to prove they were licensed to conduct the business as stipulated in law.

Related Topics
Betting FirmsInterior CS Fred MatiangiBetting and Licensing Board