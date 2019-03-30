Sack those linked to graft, ODM leaders tell Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta at a past function.

Opposition leaders have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack all government officials linked to corruption, regardless of their positions.The leaders said Kenyans would only trust the President on the war on graft if he cracked the whip on those already mentioned in various investigations on graft. The eight legislators told the President not to spare anyone if he wanted to leave a legacy when he retires in 2022. The leaders included Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga, Senator James Orengo and MPs Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja) Elisha Odhiamnbo (Gem), Peter Masara (Suna West), Sam Atandi (Alego Usonga), Siaya Woman Rep Christine Ombaka and EALA MP Oburu Oginga.

Speaking at a funeral in Alego Usonga Constituency, the leaders said they stood with the President in his fight to end corruption in the government. Orengo, who is also the leader of minority in the Senate, asked Kenyans to support President Kenyatta in this war. "The war against corruption cartels must continue and I support the President in his consistency. If we want to move on as a country this is a war we must fight," said Orengo. Wandayi said, "I encourage the President to remain firm and consistent in this fight."