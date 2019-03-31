Kalonzo Musyoka’s Central visit sets tongues wagging

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka appears to be keen on wooing the vote-rich Central region in his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.In just a month, Kalonzo has visited the region five times on different occasions where he has been warmly received by the local leadership. And early next month, he will make his sixth trip to the region. A team dubbed ‘Kieleweke’ from Central that has been taking on the so-called ‘Tangatanga’ team which backs Deputy President William Ruto, has also been cozying up to Kalonzo. The ‘Kieleweke’ MPs, who are harsh critics of Ruto, include nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Ngunjiri Wambugu of Nyeri Town, nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura and former Dagoreti South MP Dennis Waweru. This team has co-opted into its wings two Wiper MPs; Robert Mbui (Kathiani) and his Matungulu counterpart Stephen Mule.

Speaking in Kathiani last weekend, the MPs urged Kalonzo to step in and fill the void left by the DP whom they accuse of running counter to the President, especially on the war against corruption. “If he (Ruto) is not comfortable in the government, let him resign and pave way for others. There are people ready to take over from him and help the President…even Kalonzo is ready,” Waweru said in one of the clearest indications that the team from Central was getting politically comfortable with the former Vice President. Mr Mbui, who is also the Wiper Organising Secretary, says the Wiper leader is at a vantage position to endear himself to the President and win his support for 2022.“Our party leader has stepped in to help the President deliver on his manifesto at a time when the Deputy President is running amok. Our agenda however is not to get involved in the Jubilee wars but to help the President and we hope in due time he will reciprocate,” Mbui told The Sunday Standard. He, like Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, said Kalonzo would traverse the country to seek political partnerships to form the next government. There are also voices within Wiper that are advising the party leader to also stay close to Baringo Senator Gideon Moi whose influence in the Rift Valley cannot be underrated. Ever since he declared he was willing to be Kenyatta’s ‘errand boy’, Kalonzo has been close to the President.