Kenya to give Uganda land in Naivasha to build dry port

President Yoweri Museveni and President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Mombasa. (Photo: PSCU)

President Yoweri Museveni arrives for his 2-day State visit to Kenya (Photo: PSCU)

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has confirmed that President Uhuru Kenyatta has given Uganda land in Naivasha for the construction of a dry port.In an official statement President Museveni indicated that Uganda is planning to partner with Kenya on various projects. "We also look forward to partnering on other projects with our Kenyan brothers. For example, they have offered us land to build a dry port at Naivasha. The SGR is a project we are partnering on,” President Museveni said.President Kenyatta also said that the talks he held with Uganda's leader were mainly about matters of regional development for the benefit of the two countries. The constructed port in Naivasha by Uganda will act as a base for its cargo that lands at Kenya’s port of Mombasa. President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that Kenya will give Uganda land in Naivasha to build a dry port. Speaking during Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s visit to Kenya, President Uhuru said that the country will give the land as a way of fostering the Kenya-Uganda relations. Yesterday President Uhuru Kenyatta and Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni agreed on the need to extend the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to Kampala via Malaba. “The SGR train had evidently improved transport of cargo from Mombasa to Nairobi and I am now keen on the joint development of the SGR line to Kampala in Uganda,” President Uhuru said. On Migingo, President Kenyatta said Kenya and Uganda were working together to address the issue. “Lake Victoria is an important transboundary resource that has continued to support the livelihoods of our people, not just in Kenya and Uganda but the entire East African region,” President Uhuru said.President Kenyatta also spoke on the bilateral relations between Kenya and Uganda, saying the two countries shared a strong and principled commitment to multilateralism and the reform of the institutions of global governance, including the United Nations Security Council. “It with this background, that Kenya presented its candidature for a non-permanent seat of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2021-2022. Kenya, Your Excellency, counts on the support of Uganda and her East African sister nations to make this aspiration a success,” President Kenyatta said. President Kenyatta announced that President Museveni will tomorrow travel to Nairobi using the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), making him the first visiting Head of State to use Kenya’s modern train.